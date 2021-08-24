Pyxis Holdings acquires majority stake in Godrej Housing, Ensemble Holdings

-
ALSO READ
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Godrej Consumer Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 414 cr; revenue up 24%
Adi Godrej to step down from GCPL board in Aug; remain as Chairman Emeritus
Godrej Properties posts Rs 17 cr profit in Q1; sales bookings down 68%
Adi Godrej to quit as chairman of Godrej Industries on October 1
-
Godrej Industries on Tuesday said its subsidiary Pyxis Holdings has acquired majority stake in group firms Godrej Housing Finance Ltd (GHFL) and Ensemble Holdings and Finance Ltd (EHFL).
The move would help Godrej group, which is looking at expanding and diversifying its business activities such as Housing Finance Business, said a regulatory filing by Godrej Industries Ltd.
"The total consideration paid for the acquisition of GHFL is Rs 405.9 crore," it said.
While shares of EHFL were transferred by the company to Pyxis Holdings for a consideration of Rs 5.73 crore in a transaction between related parties.
"Accordingly, EHFL has ceased to be a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and has become a step-down subsidiary of the company with Pyxis being the immediate holding company for EHFL. The company holds 85 per cent stake in Pyxis," said Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL).
GIL is a holding company of the Godrej Group. It has significant interests in consumer goods, real estate, agriculture, chemicals and financial services through our subsidiary and associate companies, it added.
"It believes that there is a strong potential for housing finance and non-banking finance business in our country with a decent return on investments. The housing finance business in India has been growing at a steady pace," the filing said.
Entering the financial services space will diversify the company's business and would lead to overall value creation for the stakeholders of the company in the future, it added.
According to the company, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the approval for change in control of EHFL and GHFL vide its letters dated June 2, 2021, and July 20, 2021, respectively.
Consequent to the approval of the RBI, Pyxis Holdings, a subsidiary of the company, has acquired a 95 per cent stake of GHFL from Anamudi Real Estates LLP.
"Further, Pyxis has acquired 100 per cent stake of EHFL from the company.
"Accordingly, EHFL has ceased to be a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and has become a step-down subsidiary of the company with Pyxis being the immediate holding company for EHFL. The company holds 85 per cent stake in Pyxis," it said.
It added that "pursuant to the aforesaid transaction, the company holds 95 per cent of the total shares of GHFL and 100 per cent of the total shares of EHFL through Pyxis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU