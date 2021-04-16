Q4 results: Den Networks reports 51% hike in net profit at Rs 34 cr

JUST IN
Den Networks on Friday reported 50.56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Press Trust of India 

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.51 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income was down 3.49 per cent at Rs 355.52 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 368.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 322.84 crore in the quarter.

Den Networks stock on Friday settled at Rs 48.30 on BSE, up 2.11 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 20:37 IST

