Qatar Airways, IndiGo reactivate codeshare partnership signed in 2019

and on Tuesday said they are reactivating their codeshare partnership following India's decision to resume regular international passenger flights from March 27.

In a codeshare partnership, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights. had in November 2019 signed the codeshare agreement with .

On Tuesday, their joint statement said, "As part of this expanded code-share agreement, will be placing its marketing code on operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9."



Qatar Airways is currently operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

IndiGo is currently operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Earlier this month, Australian carrier Qantas said it is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo.

India had on March 27 resumed scheduled after a coronavirus-induced hiatus of two years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)