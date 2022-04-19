Dabur India to induct 100 EVs for last-mile product distribution

-
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to induct a fleet of 100 electric vehicles (EVs) in its supply chain for last-mile product distribution in the next 12 months.
The first batch of the new EVs has been inducted into its fleet in North India and has commenced deliveries in Haryana's Sonipat area. All the 100 vehicles would be inducted within the next 12 months across the nation, Dabur India Ltd CEO Mohit Malhotra said in a statement.
The move will help the company move closer to its mission of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and will result in a sizeable reduction of carbon emissions annually, Dabur said, adding it comes close on the heels of the company achieving plastic waste neutrality in India.
"Electric Vehicles are an ideal solution to replace conventional fuel vehicles since they are energy-efficient, green and environment friendly. I am confident that this move will also help us propagate the use of electric vehicles even in the hinterland, helping India achieve its Green Energy Mission faster," Malhotra said.
Dabur India Ltd Executive Director- Operations Sharukh A Khan said transportation is one of the major pillars of the FMCG industry with hundreds of vehicles being used for distributing everyday-use products across the length and breadth of the country.
"Vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to pollution and EVs are the future to not just keep pollution levels in check but also reduce our carbon footprint, as a nation," Khan added.
