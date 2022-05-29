Rare structural breach in scooter battery packs caused fire: Ather Energy

-
ALSO READ
Ather Energy signs MoU to set up 1K EV charging stations in Karnataka
Fire breaks out at EV maker Ather Energy's Chennai facility; cause unknown
India's Ather targets 1 million electric scooters a year as demand soars
Ather Energy raises $128 mn led by NIIF's SOF, Hero MotoCorp & others
EV firm Ather Energy inducts former Ola executives into management team
-
Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has blamed an "extremely rare" phenomenon for a fire at its experience centre in Chennai, saying structural breach allowed water to find its way into the battery pack of the scooter, which triggered a thermal runaway event resulting in smoke and fire.
The EV maker said the scooter in question had been brought to the Nungambakkam facility for service after an accident.
The service crew apparently subjected the Ather 450 electric scooter to a high-pressure wash to remove dust and mud that had accumulated on the scooter over time.
The crew later "discovered a crack on the top casing of the battery pack", which, the company believes, was due to the accident of the scooter.
"A structural breach allowed water to find its way into the battery pack of the scooter, which triggered a thermal runaway event," the company claimed.
The EV maker said such an incident has never happened with neither its test vehicles nor any scooters it has sold to date.
"The crack in the casing allowed water into the battery pack - which is both IP67-rated as well as AIS 156-compliant - that made its way to the 224 cells in the pack," said the company, adding it was an 'impossible to solve' scenario in terms of saving the battery pack.
The EV maker also said that the scooter in question had a number of 'non-standard parts' in place of the stock screws surrounding the battery pack, adding that it is increasing the pre-checks for accident cases to avoid such incidents in the future.
The company had earlier said in a tweet that there has been a minor fire incident on its premises in Chennai.
"While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly," the EV company said.
This was the first time Ather Energy came in news for a fire incident as several top EV players are facing government inquiry over battery explosions and fire incidents across the country.
A Hero Photon Electric scooter in Odisha caught fire this week while it was being charged. The incident left the scooter partially damaged.
EV makers such as Ola Electric, Pure EV, Jitendra EV Tech and Okinawa have been involved in earlier EV fire incidents.
A government panel probing EV fire incidents is set to submit its report next week.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU