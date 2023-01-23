JUST IN
RattanIndia Power Q3 net loss widens to Rs 479 crore on higher expenses

Total income climbed to Rs 931.29 crore from Rs 857.15 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RattanIndia Power on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 479.76 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the electricity producer stood at Rs 386.69 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,411.05 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,243.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income climbed to Rs 931.29 crore from Rs 857.15 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:34 IST

