Raymond Limited appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business

-
ALSO READ
India retail sector to add 25 million new jobs by 2030: Report
Surging steel prices not to affect domestic demand says Tata Steel CEO
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
India's steel output reports marginal fall to over 19 MT in Jan-Feb 2021
Govt ready for another cut in import duty on steel to tame prices
-
Raymond Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Harmohan Sahni as chief executive officer (CEO) of its realty business.
"Raymond Ltd strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as chief executive officer of its realty business. An industry stalwart, Harmohan was till recently the COO of Real Estate business of ECL Finance Ltd (Edelweiss Group) and has enormous experience in executing projects," Raymond said in a statement.
With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane city in Maharashtra, Raymond forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project 'Aspirational District', which is spread over 14 acres.
Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, said Sahni has joined the company at a critical juncture when Raymond Realty is taking strong strides and is well poised for growth.
"Harmohan has taken on challenging roles and demonstrated the ability to imagine and engineer a new future for the real estate sector in India. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty's future growth plans," he said.
Sahni, a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, has worked at GCorp Developers and Mahindra Lifespaces in various leadership roles. He began his career with Tata Steel and later worked with JSW Aluminium Ltd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU