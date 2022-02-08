RBI extends restrictions on Karnataka's Millath Co-Operative Bank till May

-
ALSO READ
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
'Bad bank' and development finance institution are Modi govt's bad legacies
NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans
-
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday extended the restrictions on Millath Co-Operative Bank, Devangere (Karnataka), by another three months till May 7, 2022.
As per the directions issued first on May 10, 2019, withdrawals were capped at Rs 1,000 from any account. The directions have been periodically extended till now.
In a press statement on Tuesday, the RBI said other terms and conditions of the directives will remain unchanged during the latest three-month extension.
The directions also include no new loans, new investments or taking on any new liabilities, including borrowing of funds or paying any other liabilities, sans RBI approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU