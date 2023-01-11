JUST IN
Startup ecosystem improving in eastern India, West Bengal: Nasscom
Indian startup funding dropped by 33%, may become normal after 2-3 quarters
India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC
With $10.8 billion, Bengaluru top city on start-up funding in 2022: Report
Startup movement picked up momentum in India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Indian start-ups take 5 yrs to cross $100 mn revenue mark: Redseer
Neobanking start-up Jupiter raises Rs 100 cr in venture debt from Alteria
Govt to release norms to support startups' innovation in technical textiles
SaaS start-up SirionLabs closes series D funding round at $110 mn
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Start-up funding dips 33% YoY in CY22, early-stage funding grows: PwC India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI grants in-principle approval for payment aggregator licence to EnKash

Fintech startup EnKash has got in-principle approval from RBI for payment aggregator's licence, the company said on Wednesday

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | finance sector | Fintech sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Fintech startup EnKash has got in-principle approval from RBI for payment aggregator's licence, the company said on Wednesday.

The licence will enable EnKash to broaden its product offerings to millions of businesses for digital transactions.

Founded in 2018, EnKash claims to have assisted 1 lakh businesses to digitise and decentralise their corporate payments.

"RBI's in-principle approval to EnKash reiterates the need for digital solutions to manage business cash flows in an efficient way to sustain growth and profitability. This will help us streamline the cash flow process for businesses where they will be able to seamlessly consolidate their all payable and receivable and make necessary actions around payments," EnKash co-founder Yadvendra Tyagi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.