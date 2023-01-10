JUST IN
With $10.8 billion, Bengaluru top city on start-up funding in 2022: Report
Startup movement picked up momentum in India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Indian start-ups take 5 yrs to cross $100 mn revenue mark: Redseer
Neobanking start-up Jupiter raises Rs 100 cr in venture debt from Alteria
Govt to release norms to support startups' innovation in technical textiles
SaaS start-up SirionLabs closes series D funding round at $110 mn
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
With Advent Int on board, Tredence eyes $500 mn in revenue by 2026
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Star India asks BCCI for Rs 130-crore discount in the existing deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

With $10.8 billion, Bengaluru top city on start-up funding in 2022: Report

There were 22 unicorns in 2022, compared to 46 in 2021, and average funding before the unicorn round was around $160 million

Topics
Startups | Startup funding | Bengaluru

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Startup
It is now taking an average of 5.1 years from Series A funding to the Unicorn round for the Indian startups

Bengaluru topped the startup funding chart in India with $10.8 billion in 2022, followed by Mumbai at $3.9 billion, and Gurugram at a distant $2.6 billion.

Startups based in Delhi and Chennai registered $1.2 billion each in funding, followed by Pune at $1 billion, according to data provided by Tracxn, a leading global market intelligence platform.

In 2021, Bengaluru-based startups had raised $20.8 billion in funding and Mumbai-based startups had pocketed $5.2 billion in the same year, showing the impact of the deepening funding winter last year.

There were 22 unicorns in 2022, compared to 46 in 2021, and average funding before the unicorn round was around $160 million.

It is now taking an average of 5.1 years from Series A funding to the Unicorn round for the Indian startups.

"India started experiencing funding winter in Q4 of 2021 and it has been on a declining trend since. Because of rising interest rates and fear of a worldwide recession, investments across all industries have been impacted," said the Tracxn annual report.

The months of April, October and November in 2022 saw no new unicorns.

A total of 11 tech IPOs were launched in 2022, matching the number from the same period in 2021. Some of the major IPOs are Delhivery, Tracxn, eMudhra, among others.

LetsVenture, AngelList, and Y Combinator have topped the list of most active investors in 2022 to date, said the company.

Despite the impact on funding in edtech, Byju's has topped the list of highest funding raised in 2022. It raised over $1.2 billion in 2022 from existing investors. This amounted to almost 50 per cent of the total funding received in the edtech sector.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.