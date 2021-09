REC gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 85,000 cr via bonds, debentures

State-owned has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 85,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible or debentures.

"All resolutions as set out in the Notice of 52nd AGM of the company have been duly approved & passed by the shareholders with requisite majority," a BSE filing said on Monday.

The funds would be raised on private placement basis in one or more tranches, according to the notice for 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 24, 2021.

"It is proposed to pass a special resolution to enable the company to raise funds through private placement of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures up to Rs 85,000 crore, during a period of one year (from September 23, 2022)," the notice had said.

Further, it had said the amount planned to be raised shall be within the overall revised borrowing limit, being proposed for approval by the shareholders.

The company had also proposed alteration to Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of the company to explore business opportunity in other areas like funding of infrastructure projects like road, railways, ports, bridges, gas pipelines.

This would enable the company to explore business opportunities like funding or undertaking studies, research on any project including training and also financing of projects, activities or works in respect of electrical and electromechanical/hydro systems, projects of lift irrigation, smart city, electrification of railway line, airport etc.

Moreover, it would be able to finance projects, activities or works for energy conservation, waste heat recovery systems, e-mobility & associated infrastructure.

It will also be able to finance projects for establishment, expansion, modernization, operations and maintenance of units for manufacture/supply of capital equipment required in power sector.

Now after the resolution is passed, would be able to finance activities having forward and/or backward linkage with power projects and for development of enabling infrastructure including laying of railways lines, roads, bridges, ports, jetty harbour, airports, gas pipelines, gas terminals.

It would be able to take up execution of projects, activities or works related to generation, transmission, distribution or supply of power and funding/promoting any entity in the business interest of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)