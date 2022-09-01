Reckitt Benckiser says CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down at end of Sept

said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September after three years in the role.

The maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products said Narasimhan decided to leave for personal reasons to relocate back to the United States and has been approached for a new opportunity.

The company did not elaborate further.

Laxman will be replaced by current senior independent director Nicandro Durante, while the board "evaluates and selects the future leadership", Reckitt said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)