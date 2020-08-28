Recovery of port volumes, market share gains bode well for Adani Ports

JUST IN
Business Standard

For Adani Ports, after a 27 per cent volume fall in the June quarter, they increased 6 per cent in July.

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The gradual recovery of port volumes and market share gains is expected to reflect positively on volumes and revenues of India’s largest private port operator, Adani Ports and SEZ (Adani Ports). This, coupled with cost cutting efforts and higher realisations, is expected to offset some of the pain on the volume front.

The bottoming out of cargo volumes is a key trigger for the company. After a slight growth of 1.7 per cent y-o-y in FY20 due to the global slowdown and trade wars, cargo volumes dipped 20 per cent due to Covid-19. While trade volumes continue to be weak, they have ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 18:00 IST

