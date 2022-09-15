JUST IN
AI puts in place transformation plan; aims 30% domestic mkt share in 5 yrs
Google Cloud, Nasscom partner to skill students for entry-level Cloud jobs
SpiceJet reintroduces option to lock fare for 48 hours with 'SpiceLock'
Reliance Retail to seek doubling of borrowing limit to Rs 1 trillion
Tata Sons to raise $500 mn in offshore loan, backed by BofA, SMB
YES Bank to sell all its NPAs to JC Flowers ARC by December: Report
Edtech start-up upGrad acquires corporate training solutions firm Centum
Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report
Fully committed to investing in Maharashtra: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
DealShare customer base reaches 20 mn with most from tier 2 and 3 cities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
AI puts in place transformation plan; aims 30% domestic mkt share in 5 yrs
Business Standard

Redington India, Google Cloud enter into tie-up for drive distribution

IT solutions provider Redington Ltd has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud India for drive distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Cloud with small and medium businesses

Topics
Redington (India) | Google Cloud

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Redington India

Information technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud India for drive distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Cloud with small and medium businesses, the company said on Thursday.

Through this association, Redington aims to address the demand for Google Cloud-based services in the country as the public cloud services market was expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24 per cent and reach USD 13.5 billion by 2026.

"Redington and Google Cloud will empower its existing and potential partners with access to business and technical expertise while helping them develop resources that support and manage their customers," a statement from the company said here.

The initiative would also help fuel the adoption of Google Cloud through the partner network.

"A recent survey revealed a strong market demand for cloud services; however we still see a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and adoption of these technologies by businesses," said CEO of Redington Ltd Ramesh Natarajan.

"This collaboration will help us enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs through our vast network of trusted and committed partners," he said.

Director of Google Cloud (global distribution) Eric Buck said, "We are proud to work in partnership with Redington and help connect more customers with the technologies and experts they need to digitally transform their business and innovate in the cloud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Redington (India)

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 15:40 IST

`
.