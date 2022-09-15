Redington India, Google Cloud enter into tie-up for drive distribution

Information technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has entered into a partnership with India for drive distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Cloud with small and medium businesses, the company said on Thursday.

Through this association, Redington aims to address the demand for Google Cloud-based services in the country as the public cloud services market was expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 24 per cent and reach USD 13.5 billion by 2026.

"Redington and will empower its existing and potential partners with access to business and technical expertise while helping them develop resources that support and manage their customers," a statement from the company said here.

The initiative would also help fuel the adoption of through the partner network.

"A recent survey revealed a strong market demand for cloud services; however we still see a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and adoption of these technologies by businesses," said CEO of Redington Ltd Ramesh Natarajan.

"This collaboration will help us enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs through our vast network of trusted and committed partners," he said.

Director of Google Cloud (global distribution) Eric Buck said, "We are proud to work in partnership with Redington and help connect more customers with the technologies and experts they need to digitally transform their business and innovate in the cloud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)