SpiceJet reintroduces option to lock fare for 48 hours with 'SpiceLock'

on Thursday announced the reintroduction of 'SpiceLock', a unique service that allows passengers to lock their desired fare for 48 hours without name, thus allowing passengers to plan their journey without worrying about fares getting expensive, availability of seats or finalising co-passengers.

The fare locking service enables customers to reserve bookings so that the selected flight doesn't sell out and the fare doesn't go up while they finalise their travel plans. The service can be availed with or without a name, making it extra safe and convenient.

Passengers flying on both domestic and international flights operated by can now enjoy this service with assured seat and price protection. The service is applicable for flights where the travel date is at least seven days from booking date on the domestic sectors and 15 days for international flights.

Customers can opt for SpiceLock by paying the nominal fee starting at Rs 99.

While the government has removed the cap on air fares, many airlines have come out with different offers to attract passengers.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)