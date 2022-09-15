Google Cloud, Nasscom partner to skill students for entry-level Cloud jobs

-
-
Google Cloud on Thursday announced it has launched the first cohort of the its computing foundations with Kubernetes course in collaboration with FutureSkills Prime, an IT Ministry and Nasscom digital skilling initiative.
The beginner-level course aims to provide participants an opportunity to experience cloud computing, cloud basics, big data and machine learning (ML).
The course will offer hands-on training (via Google Cloud Skills Boost platform), for diverse career paths including IT infrastructure, data analytics, Cloud native application development, among others.
After completing the programme, participants will earn a course completion certificate and industry recognised skill badges, Google Cloud said in a statement.
"Google Cloud certifications will help individuals validate their cloud expertise, elevate their careers, and transform businesses with Cloud technology," said Anil Bhansali, VP of Engineering and Head of India Development Centre at Google Cloud.
The course will be offered free to students at higher education Institutions and freshers seeking to skill themselves on emerging technologies.
"An aligned course, it will not only provide individuals an introduction to cloud computing covering cloud basics, big data, and machine learning but also give them an option to learn at their own pace," said Kirti Seth, CEO, Nasscom.
According to Gartner, cloud technology is becoming mainstream, with enterprises investing more on cloud-based offerings leading to higher demand for cloud talent and the need for upskilling.
Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system for automating software deployment, scaling and management.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 13:41 IST