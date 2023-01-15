JUST IN
IIFCL extends Rs 6,630-cr loan for development of airports: MD Jaishankar
Lalit Modi names his son as successor beneficiary in KK Modi Family Trust
Ratan Tata-backed Repos expects to grow three-fold this fiscal to Rs 185 cr
BMW increasing focus on India, sees growth potential amid low penetration
Greaves Cotton to expand electric 2-wheeler portfolio to build market share
Esports players seek clear definition of online games during consultations
Logistics market abuzz with entry of global players, PE fund managers
Lenders plan to put Reliance Communications HQ in Navi Mumbai on sale
Coal India should aim to provide electricity at just price: Chairman
Domestic auto industry scaling up efforts to make electric parts locally
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IIFCL extends Rs 6,630-cr loan for development of airports: MD Jaishankar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Regional carrier Flybig starts flight service from Itanagar to Guwahati

The direct morning flight from Itanagar to Guwahati will be operated on all days except Wednesday

Topics
flights | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flybig
Flybig started its operations in January 2021 with ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 planes

Regional carrier Flybig on Sunday started service from Itanagar to Guwahati.

The carrier has commenced flight from Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati in Assam.

"Itanagar is the 10th destination on Flybig network; while the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Flybig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati," it said in a release.

The direct morning flight from Itanagar to Guwahati will be operated on all days except Wednesday.

Flybig started its operations in January 2021 with ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 planes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on flights

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.