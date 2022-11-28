JUST IN
Reise Moto introduces two-wheeler tyre for domestic market in joint-venture
India second among 21 countries in H1 2022 Arpu rise, shows data
Bird Group's Roseate Hotels to develop first hotel near Noida airport
NBCC gets Rs 271 cr order in stalled projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group
Mankind Pharma acquires stake in Upakarma Ayurveda for undisclosed sum
Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centres
IPO-bound OYO reports Rs 63 crore profit in April-September with Sebi
Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda
Dailyhunt and Josh parent firm VerSe Innovation lays off 150 employees
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India second among 21 countries in H1 2022 Arpu rise, shows data
Business Standard

Reise Moto introduces two-wheeler tyre for domestic market in joint-venture

Reise Moto, a joint venture between Mahansaria Group and European brand Mitas, on Monday launched a two-wheeler tyre range for the domestic market.

Topics
domestic market | two wheelers | tyres

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tyres

Reise Moto, a joint venture between Mahansaria Group and European brand Mitas, on Monday launched a two-wheeler tyre range for the domestic market.

The tyre under the 'Reise' brand will cater to both motorcycle and scooter segments and will also be shipped to South Asian markets.

For Reise Moto, Mahansaria Group has entered into a 76:24 joint venture with Mitas. The company will roll out the tyres from its new facility in Saykha, Gujarat.

The plant produces performance two-wheeler tyres under brand 'Mitas' for European and North American markets and under brand 'Reise' for the domestic market in India.

"In today's highly dynamic Indian two-wheeler space, the key is to serve the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of enthusiasts who expect a lot more from their machines than just commuting," Reise Moto Founder & Managing Director Yogesh Mahansaria said in a statement.

The company said it is developing a formidable network of distributor partners to sell the Reise range of tyres.

Reise Moto has launched 26 types of tyres in the first phase under six sub-brands for the motorcycle and the scooter segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on domestic market

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 23:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.