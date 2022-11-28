Bird Group's Roseate Hotels to develop first hotel near Noida airport

The Roseate and Resorts, owned by the Bird Group, has been selected to develop the first 220-room luxury hotel near the upcoming International in Jewar, officials said on Monday.

The Bird Group, which operates six properties in India and the UK, was chosen to develop this hotel after a competitive bidding process involving some of the leading international and national hospitality groups, according to an official statement by the International (NIA).

The hotel will be a "whole new concept" featuring intelligent technology like smartphone access and services especially designed to cater to the evolving demands and expectations of global leisure and business travellers, the NIA said.

NIA's chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said, "This marks the start of our journey towards developing a modern, consumer-centric infrastructure for travellers as well as the visitors at the .

"Roseate understands the needs of Indian customers, comes with a rich experience in managing airport hotels, and shares our ethos of a digital-led experience and sustainable infrastructure that we hope will be an extension of the experience we aim to provide at the airport," Schnelmann said.

"The hotel will be a catalyst for NIA to become a leading destination for travel, leisure, business, shopping, entertainment and stay, with hassle-free multimodal accessibility," he added.

A spokesperson for the Roseate Hotels, said the group was excited to be selected as the hotel partner for NIA, one of the most awaited airports in the country.

"It is a proud moment for us to have won this bid. We want to build a property that brings a world-class experience to our guests from India and abroad with customer-focused efficiencies," the spokesperson said.

The construction work is underway for the first phase of the airport which is scheduled to be completed by September 2024, according to an official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)