Relaxo Footwears Q4 net profit falls 38% to Rs 63 cr; revenue declines 6.6%

-
ALSO READ
Multiple price hikes could impact demand of footwear companies, say experts
Campus garners 37% topline from online sales in first nine months of FY22
Vehicle registration falls 16% across categories in December: FADA
Oil falls nearly 13%, most in 2 years after oil stockpile release
NHPC's net profit falls 7.5% to Rs 888.8 crore in December quarter
-
Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 38.40 per cent in its net profit at Rs 62.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 102.17 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was down 6.61 per cent to Rs 698.19 crore during the period under review as against Rs 747.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company's total expenses were at Rs 619.66 crore, up marginally 0.43 per cent in Q4 FY22, as against Rs 616.96 crore a year ago.
For the entire financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Relaxo Footwears' net profit was down 20.19 per cent at Rs 232.68 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 291.56 crore in 2020-21.
Revenue from operation stood at Rs 2,653.27 crore in 2021-22. This was 12.46 per cent higher than Rs 2,359.15 crore in FY21.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Relaxo Footwears said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY22.
Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,038.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU