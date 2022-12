Reliance Jio joins OnePlus to bring 'True 5G' tech ecosystem to India

on Monday collaborated with global technology brand to bring in the evolutionary stand-alone 5G technology ecosystem in the country.

As part of the collaboration, all the 5G devices will be powered by Jio 'True 5G' technology.

The Jio and teams have been actively working together at the backend to make 5G technology more accessible to the consumers and continue to expand their 5G technology services across the product portfolio.

"The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind. Jio True 5G will enable hundreds of new and powerful experiences that can be experienced on a leading device like OnePlus," said Sunil Dutt, President, Infocomm Ltd.

OnePlus devices with access to the Jio True 5G network include the latest OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite.

Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT will also have access to the Jio True 5G network shortly, said the company.

"With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine," said Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region.

Consumers can get cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 which will be provided for eligible OnePlus and Jio 5G users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13-December 18.

OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000) as well as Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

