Religare Finvest's revised debt restructuring plan enters final stage

-
ALSO READ
Religare Finvest to default on Rs 100 crore NCD payment obligation
Star Health aims premium collection of Rs 10,000 cr in current fiscal
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
Irdai slaps Rs 51 lakh fine on four insurers for violation of norms
US long-term mortgage rates fall to record low for 15th time this year
-
The revised debt restructuring proposal for Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) has entered the final stage with lead lender State Bank of India giving its preliminary nod for the rejig.
RFL, an NBFC arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd, has been barred from undertaking fresh business as it is under corrective action plan of the Reserve Bank of India since January 2018 due to its weak financial health.
"Yesterday, we got a favourable nod from SBI that they are going to be considering favourably the proposal with REL as an investor (for RFL debt recast)," Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja told PTI on Friday.
Other formalities like capital infusion would be undertaken shortly, she said, adding, implementation should happen in two months.
State Bank of India (SBI), which is leading the consortium of 18 lenders, on Thursday conveyed that the debt restructuring proposal is under consideration on merit and the same will be considered if it is in compliance with RBI's June 7, 2019 circular subject to necessary internal approvals by consortium members.
To fund the debt recast of RFL, Religare Enterprises plans to raise capital shortly.
The decision with regard to capital raising will be taken by the board on June 8, she said, adding, quantum and other modalities would be decided in the board meeting.
The earlier debt restructuring plan was rejected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2020 as the suitor -- TCG Advisory Pvt Ltd, a part of the Chatterjee Group -- for RFL was not found to be 'fit and proper' by the regulator.
The company has been in financial distress due to alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh. Multiple investigative agencies are probing the case of financial bungling of about Rs 4,000 crore.
The debt-ridden NBFC is actively pursuing recovery cases, including Lakshmi Vilas Bank (now DBS India). The court has given DBS India notice by making them a party.
RFL expects to recover its fixed deposits, with an interest of around Rs 950 crore from erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank, whose officials allegedly misappropriated the FD amount in connivance with erstwhile Religare promoters Singh brothers.
Besides RFL, Care Health Insurance Ltd (CHIL) and Religare Broking are the other subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises. Debt-ridden RFL also has a subsidiary, Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (RHDFCL).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU