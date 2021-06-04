IKEA enters Gujarat through online store and shopping app

-
Swedish home furnishings retailer on Friday announced the launch of its mobile shopping app and e-commerce offer in three cities of Gujarat Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.
Now customers of three cities can buy IKEA products using the app or order online via the brand website offering nearly 8,000 products, said a statement.
Last month, IKEA had launched a shopping app in India, expanding its omnichannel approach in the country.
IKEA is building stronger digital capacities and looking to expand to more cities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.
IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao said: "We will offer the full range of IKEA products and solutions for every part of the home including bedrooms, kitchen & dining, living, outdoors, workspaces etc...
IKEA will deliver to all pin codes in these three cities. Deliveries can be arranged to most locations within 7 days of placing the order.
IKEA India, part of Ingka Group, opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multichannel approach.
It has opened its second store in India at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on December 18, 2020.
