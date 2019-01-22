Renault board will meet Thursday to replace Ghosn; Bollore may be next CEO

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP/PTI  |  Paris 

Carlos Ghosn
French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it will hold a board meeting Thursday to name a replacement for its boss Carlos Ghosn, who remains in custody in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.

Sources close to the discussions told AFP that the company would put forward Thierry Bollore to replace Ghosn as chief executive and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman. Ghosn currently holds both roles.
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 17:01 IST

