Renault board will meet Thursday to replace Ghosn; Bollore may be next CEO

-
ALSO READ
Meet Jean-Dominique Senard, the man most likely to replace Ghosn at Renault
Delayed by Ghosn's arrest, Nissan now unveils beefed up version of Leaf EV
Handcuffed and roped up, Carlos Ghosn to address Japan court on Jan 8
Even if freed, Ghosn's not going back to his globetrotting days at Renault
Despite Ghosn fiasco, alliance with Renault 'not in danger': Nissan CEO
-
French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it will hold a board meeting Thursday to name a replacement for its boss Carlos Ghosn, who remains in custody in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.
Sources close to the discussions told AFP that the company would put forward Thierry Bollore to replace Ghosn as chief executive and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman. Ghosn currently holds both roles.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU