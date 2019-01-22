Ensure returns while investing in power sector, Power Secy to PFS

Power Secretary A K Bhalla Tuesday said (PFS) should be careful and cautious while making and also ensure returns.

The word of caution comes at a time when the power sector is reeling under stress due to various reasons including stranded projects, delayed payments by discoms and fuel shortage, among others.

"I wish them (PFS) all the best...may they emerge as the best on the lines of our other NBFCs (PFC and REC), compete with people, invest money properly, ensure that you get returns also, (power) sector has a plenty of scope. So be careful and be cautious in investing money," Bhalla said.

He was speaking at a function to launch three Mobile Health Clinics (MHCs) by PFS. The MHCs would provide medical outreach services to the underprivileged in the rural and remote areas of Delhi-NCR.

The mobile clinics were flagged off by Bhalla in the presence of PTC India Chairman & Managing Director Deepak Amitabh, PFS MD & CEO Pawan Singh and other officials.

The initiative will provide free medical check-ups, basic medication and healthcare facilities to the underprivileged community with limited access to good quality medical support and hospital care. There would also be tie-ups with some government hospitals to refer serious cases.

The mobile health clinics have been rolled out in partnership with and (HLFPPT).

Talking about household electrification scheme Saubhagya, Bhalla said: "Initially it was a big task. But it happened. It is a team effort of the whole system."



Under the scheme, the remaining 1.92 lakh families are expected to get electricity connections by the end of this month. The Rs 16,320-crore scheme has a target to provide electricity to 2.48 crore families across the country.