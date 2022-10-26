JUST IN
Flipkart to raise up to $3 bn to expand product range in India: Report
Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
OTT apps: COAI bats for 'same service, same rules' under draft telecom Bill
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
Nomura Singapore sells 1.52% stake in CSB Bank worth Rs 61 crore
UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26
You are here: Home » Companies » News
StanChart posts 40% jump in quarterly profit, raises income outlook
Business Standard

Reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps, committed to users: Google

Hit hard by 2 back-to-back fines by Competition Commission of India, Google on Wednesday said that it is committed to its users and developers and reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps

Topics
Google | Competition Commission of India | World Wide Web

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google

Hit hard by two back-to-back fines by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google on Wednesday said that it is committed to its users and developers and reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.

The Indian regulator on Tuesday slapped its second penalty on Google -- this time to the tune of around $113 million (Rs 936 crore) -- for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

Last week, the competition watchdog had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

In a statement, Google said that the Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide.

"And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps," a Google spokesperson said.

In its fresh ruling, the regulator found Google to be dominant in the markets for licensable OS for smart mobile devices and market for app stores for Android smart mobile OS, in India.

"Selling of in-app digital goods constitutes an important means for app developers to monetise their creations/innovations. However, for in-app digital goods to be distributed to purchasing users, developers must configure their apps so that all purchases of the digital goods go through Google's payment system, which processes the transactions," it said.

India is Google's largest market by users.

The CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

The tech giant has been given a time of 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.