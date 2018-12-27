Rewind 2018: India Inc sees high-profile exits from the corner room

Not many Indian CEOs are likely to forget the year 2018 anytime soon. It’s a year that was marked by several big-bang exits from among their own ilk.

While ICICI Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar had to quit over allegations of quid pro quo, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Vice-Chairman Hari Sankaran and the entire board were sacked by the government as the infrastructure financier failed to pay interest and principal on its debt of Rs 910 billion. A surprise corner-room exit was that of Aditya Ghosh, who left IndiGo, ...