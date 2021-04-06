RIL and America's Chart Industries co-lead new Hydrogen industry body

US headquartered Chart Industries and India's (RIL) will be jointly heading a new industry body focused on commercialising technologies and systems to build net-zero carbon pathways in India.

This new energy transition coalition, the India H2 Alliance (IH2A), will work together to build the economy and supply chain in India and help develop blue and green production and storage as well as build hydrogen-use industrial clusters and transport use-cases with hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

"The India H2 Alliance will focus on industrial clusters, specifically steel, refineries, fertilizer, cement, ports and logistics; as well as heavy-duty transport use cases and the establishment of standards for storage and transport hydrogen in pressurised and liquified form," a statement from the newly formed association said.

Commenting on the focus of the India H2 Alliance, Anurag Pandey, R&D Team Lead, RIL said, "India needs to identify and execute large-scale hydrogen demonstration projects if it wants to be part of the global supply chain for hydrogen. Beyond R&D pilots, India needs ‘hydrogen-valley’ style national initiatives across a region like a high-traffic industrial freight corridor, with multiple use-cases. Such hydrogen-related systems projects are strategic for India’s energy transition plans, linking closely with renewables and battery-technology. These require multiple industry players to come together and form consortia to implement such projects."