RIL Q4 net up 22.5% to Rs 16,203 crore, revenue jumps nearly 37%

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Friday reported a 22.5 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March.

In the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year it had reported net profit of Rs 13,227.

The consolidated revenue from operations surged 36.8 per cent YoY to Rs 211,887 crore for the reported quarter.





also reported record annual consolidated net profit of Rs 67,845 crore for the financial year.

The dominant oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business reported a 44.3 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 1.45 trillion.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Friday reported a 15.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March.



"Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and heightened geo-political uncertainties, Reliance has delivered a robust performance in FY2021-22," said chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share.