Robotic tech deployed by Air India to disinfect aircraft interiors

-
ALSO READ
Fighting Covid-19: Marico launches Protect range surface disinfectant spray
Deeply distressed to hear about Air India Express tragedy: Jaishankar
Air India Express reports highest-ever net profit at Rs 412.77 crore
Black box of crashed Air India flight brought to Delhi for further probe
Air India plane tragedy: President, PM express grief, condole loss of lives
-
The Air India Express has become the first airline in India to use robotic technology to clean and disinfect the interiors of aircrafts using an ultraviolet Robotic device.
"A UV (ultraviolet) robotic device fitted with UV disinfection lamping system was engaged by the airline today at Delhi airport to disinfect its Boeing 737-800 aircraft," Air India Express said in a release on Thursday.
Air India Express said there are plans to extend this technology for its aircraft operating from other airports in its network in the country.
The robotic device has been specifically designed to disinfect aircraft seats, under-seat areas, inside overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area, overhead switch panel and interiors from viruses and bacteria.
Fitted with collapsible arms, the UV-C light reaches the areas which are difficult to access while performing "In-Cabin" disinfection manually.
The technology has been tested and approved by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration) laboratory for its efficiency to disinfect the surfaces from germs, bacteria and viruses, a statement from the airline said.
The technology was launched in India in collaboration with ground handling agency AISATS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU