JUST IN
Hyundai Motor India sales rise 18.2% to 57,852 units in December 2022
Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December
Housing, infra push drives industrial majors into Rs 60,000 cr paints biz
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8% to 10,421 units in December
Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% drop in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in Dec
JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao
Over 98,000 unsold homes in Delhi-NCR at 2022-end: PropTiger report
Torrent escalates Reliance Capital bid war against Hinduja to RBI
Global cybersecurity market grows 16% to reach $17.8 billion in Q3
Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel for an undisclosed sum
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India sales rise 18.2% to 57,852 units in December 2022

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Sunday reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022

Topics
Hyundai Motor India  | Car sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Sunday reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 48,933 units in the same month in 2021, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew by 20.2 per cent last month at 38,831 units as compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month.

Exports also increased by 14.4 per cent at 19,021 units as against 16,621 units in December 2021, the company added.

For the calendar year 2022, HMIL said it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales at 5,52,511 units with a growth of 9.4 per cent over 5,05,033 units posted in 2021.

Cumulative sales in 2022 stood at 7,00,811 units as against 6,35,413 units in 2021, a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Exports grew by 13.7 per cent last year at 1,48,300 units as compared to 1,30,380 units in 2021, it added.

HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales in 2022.

"Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50 per cent of our overall volumes...," he added.

The company's SUV Creta registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 1,40,895 units in 2022 since its introduction in 2015, Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hyundai Motor India

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU