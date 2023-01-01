Hyundai Motor India sales rise 18.2% to 57,852 units in December 2022

Ltd on Sunday reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 48,933 units in the same month in 2021, Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew by 20.2 per cent last month at 38,831 units as compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month.

Exports also increased by 14.4 per cent at 19,021 units as against 16,621 units in December 2021, the company added.

For the calendar year 2022, HMIL said it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales at 5,52,511 units with a growth of 9.4 per cent over 5,05,033 units posted in 2021.

Cumulative sales in 2022 stood at 7,00,811 units as against 6,35,413 units in 2021, a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Exports grew by 13.7 per cent last year at 1,48,300 units as compared to 1,30,380 units in 2021, it added.

HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales in 2022.

"Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50 per cent of our overall volumes...," he added.

The company's SUV Creta registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 1,40,895 units in 2022 since its introduction in 2015, Garg said.

