Business Standard

Rs 13K-cr 'sham' transactions were audited, given clean chit: Srei promoter

Concerted effort to financially kill group by using auditors to mis-categorise transactions: Srei promoter

Topics
Srei Infrastructure Finance | Srei Equipment Finance | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Srei founder Hemant Kanoria
Hemant Kanoria said that the statutory auditors have approved the entire infrastructure finance loan book of the company as fraud

The Rs 13,000-crore transactions tagged “fraudulent” by consultancy firm BDO India — the transaction auditor appointed by the administrator — were previously audited and given a “clean chit”, said Srei promoter Hemant Kanoria.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 18:41 IST

