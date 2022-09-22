Salesforce plans to focus on India from revenue, talent perspective

US cloud-based service provider Salesforce has a big focus on India from a revenue and talent perspective, its executive vice president of real estate and workplace services Relina Bulchandani said on Thursday.

According to Bulchandani, the future is incredibly bright for India.

The San Francisco-based company is really committed to increasing its headcount in India, she said.

"We have a big focus on India from a revenue and talent perspective... India is an incredible country from a growth perspective,' she told PTI on the sidelines of Salesforce's Dreamforce 2022 conference.

Currently, Salesforce has offices in six Indian cities -- Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Jaipur.

Bulchandani pointed out that Salesforce increased its headcount significantly during the pandemic period to 7,500 from 2,500 in April 2020.

"Currently, we are growing rapidly. Like I said, in the last two years, we have grown 3x.

"So, I would like to see that growth continuing going forward," she said.

Bulchandani observed that during the pandemic, a lot of Indian talent has moved to Tier 2 cities for quality of life and if Salesforce wants to tap into that talent, the company will have to be thoughtful about it.

When asked about what will be the next set of skills Indian youth need to learn post-pandemic, Bulchandani said, the future is around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

