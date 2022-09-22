IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE

-
-
IndiGo, India's leading carrier, has started new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah (United Arab Emirates) from Thursday.
Ras Al-Khaimah is the 100th overall destination and 11th in the Middle East in the 6E network. It was also named as Gulf tourism capital for 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The operator and managing body of Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport welcomed the arrival of the inaugural IndiGo flight from Mumbai.
The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal to mark the occasion.
Chairman of Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport Engineer, Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Atanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport; Stanislav Bujnovsky, Director -- Commercial and Business Development, welcomed Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, who travelled in the inaugural flight to Ras Al-Khaimah.
Elbers said, "We are very pleased to commence this first direct connection between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah. For IndiGo, this is the 100th destination in the 6E network and our fourth emirate. Ras Al-Khaimah, which is known for its bright agricultural surroundings, is also focused on becoming the regional leader in sustainable tourism, which aligns well with our overall focus on sustainability. In vast and diverse India, IndiGo already serves an unparalleled 74 cities and communities throughout the nation. This new route, warmly welcomed by our customers and authorities, further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo's strategy."
Sultan Al Qasimi said: "It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al-Khaimah's economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector and IndiGo's approach is well-aligned to our passenger needs."
Titonis said: "IndiGo is the right airline partner in our portfolio as we are on our way to move into a destination airport. This partnership will boost our business and will open a new channel to serve the tourism for Ras Al-Khaimah as an Emirate."
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 16:23 IST
