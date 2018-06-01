Samsonite CEO quits after allegations of fake doctorate degree by Blue Orca

Luggage maker on Friday said that its CEO has stepped down from his post following a report by a which questioned his credentials and the company's accounting.

The company said in a statement to the stock exchange that resigned for personal reasons.

A research report issued by US-based short-seller, Blue Orca, a week earlier said Tainwala had falsely claimed on his resume that he earned a doctorate degree in business administration from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati.

The company said its board took the allegations seriously and decided that his departure was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. also alleged played "accounting games" related to its 2016 purchase of luxury baggage maker Tumi.

called the report "one-sided and misleading," and said the conclusions about its financial results were incorrect. The company added it had accurately disclosed Tainwala's educational background since it went public in in 2011.

Blue Orca's report was its first after it was founded earlier in May by Soren Aandahl, formerly the chief investment officer at another short-seller, Glaucus Research. Investors who "short" stocks profit by betting that their prices will fall.

Luxembourg-based Samsonite's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 7 per cent after the announcement.

The company was founded in more than a century ago and remained family owned until the 1970s, when various investors and private equity groups took over. It listed its shares in to better capture growth in the Chinese consumer market.