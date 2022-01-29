Samsung pips Intel to lead global chip market in 2021, says report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Electronics Q4 profit jumps on server chip demand, foundry margins
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Samsung to defend top spot in semiconductor sales in Q3: Report
Samsung to log robust Q3 earnings on chip biz, currency effect: Analysts
Samsung to expedite chip plant investments after chief's parole
-
Amid the global semiconductor shortage, Samsung took the first position from Intel in 2021 owing to its solid growth momentum in both logic IC and memory chip segments, according to a new report.
The South Korean giant took the lead with a strong DRAM and NAND flash market performance at the expense of Intel's relatively flattish results.
Major smartphone SoC (system on chip) and GPU vendors also enjoyed strong growth in the year with over 50 per cent (on-year) revenue increase, according to Counterpoint Research.
"In addition, we saw 27 per cent YoY revenue growth among the top 15 vendors, outperforming global semiconductor revenue growth and implying another year of centralised semiconductor industry, said William Li, research analyst.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has suggested that the chip shortage wouldn't end until at least 2023.
Semiconductor industry also went through significant structural changes in 2021 after entity lists were announced by both China and the US.
According to Li, the overall 2021 semiconductor revenue rankings also varied from the previous year.
"Memory vendors continued to lead the industry with SK Hynix and Micron taking the third and fourth positions, followed by IC design vendors, including Qualcomm and NVIDIA," he informed.
The year saw 19 per cent YoY revenue growth with the largest contribution coming from the memory and IC design sectors.
"In general, we believe supply constraints will likely persist before H2 2022, though our checks suggest some amount of component shortage easing," said Li.
High performance computing, metaverse (AR/VR/XR), 5G and automotive remain key semi content growth drivers for the industry.
--IANS
na/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU