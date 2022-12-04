JUST IN
Samsung, Zigbang partner to unveil unique UWB-based smart door lock

Tech giant Samsung has partnered with proptech startup Zigbang to unveil a smart door lock with an Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) chip.

Topics
Samsung | Technology | Companies

IANS  |  Seoul 

Tech giant Samsung has partnered with proptech startup Zigbang to unveil a smart door lock with an Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) chip.

The Zigbang SHP-R80 UWB digital key door lock will be the first smart door lock powered by a UWB chip that can be opened without touching the linked smartphone, reports Gizmochina.

You do not need to tap your phone against the lock or open an application since the smart door lock detects a digital house key in your Samsung wallet on your phone.

For short-distance communication, ultra-wide band technology uses radio waves similar to those used by Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The UWB technology also offers better protection from hacking due to its short range.

A digital home key that has been added to your Samsung Wallet app on your smartphone enables the UWB feature.

With the Zigbang application, the smart lock with UWB can inform family members about who is unlocking the door.

The UWB digital key door lock will first debut in South Korea, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that Zigbang had acquired Samsung SDS' home internet of things (IoT) unit for an undisclosed sum.

Samsung SDS offers products like digital door locks and wall pads that connect to users' smartphones.

--IANS

aj/svn/

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 15:56 IST

