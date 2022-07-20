Samsung to drop Galaxy S22 FE to increase S22 Ultra's production

-
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung has cancelled the development of the Galaxy S22 FE. However, the series has not been discontinued, media reports say.
Samsung has abandoned the Galaxy S22 FE as the company wanted to increase production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead, citing The Elec, Android Authority reported.
The report claims that chips meant for the Galaxy S22 FE were reallocated to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
It is also worth noting that the original Galaxy S20 FE reportedly sold over 10 million units.
And the current report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year.
By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.
Meanwhile, the company has confirmed to have its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 with a cryptic set of images.
Samsung Mobile tweeted a trio of images on Twitter, that consisted of a grid of letters, numbers and symbols for the people to decode the date -- August 10th, 2022.
"We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked," said the company this week.
The company will likely launch Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with another similar foldable device, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, on August 10.
