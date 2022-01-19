Saregama India's Q3 net profit increases 37.8% to Rs 43.54 crore

-
ALSO READ
Saregama India Q1 net jumps 73% to Rs 27 cr on higher digital consumption
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
-
Music label Saregama India on Wednesday reported a 37.78 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.54 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.60 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal, Saregama said in a regulatory filing.
Saregama's revenue from operations was up 12.27 per cent to Rs 150.34 crore during the period under review as against Rs 133.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group firm were at Rs 100.45 crore in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 95.94 crore, up 4.7 per cent.
Its revenue from music was at Rs 133.33 crore and Rs 15.58 crore from Film/TV serials.
During this quarter, Saregama acquired music rights of Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The company released 165 film and non-film 'Original' songs across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bengali and Marathi languages. Company signed a global music licensing deal with short-format video app Chingari, it said.
The other highlight of the quarter was the use of our songs by brands like Nestle, Amazon, PhonePe, Vivo, Himalaya etc in their ad films, Saregama added.
The board of the company has also approved an interim dividend of Rs. 30 /- per share, which is 300 per cent.
Shares of Saregama India Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 5,341 on BSE, up 0.13 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU