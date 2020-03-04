SBI board accepts insolvency resolution plan for sale of RCom, units

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) board has accepted the resolution plan for sale of Reliance Communications (RCom) and its subsidiaries Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel. According to sources in the bank, the final voting on the resolution will be over on Wednesday.

They expect 66 per cent of the votes to be in favour of the resolution during the meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC). The CoC, which is led by SBI, had earlier chosen Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm and Delhi-based UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARC) as highest bidders for ...