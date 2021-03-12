SBI Cards gets board approval to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via bonds

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards slips 10% in 2 days on asset quality concerns; should you sell?
SBI Cards unveils festive season offers; stock up 4%, hits new high
SBI Cards trades higher for fifth straight day; stock gains 3%
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
SBI Cards records sharpest intra-day gain in over 4 months, surges 5%
-
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday said it has received the board's nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds.
"The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today (Friday), has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it will raise the money in one or more tranches over a period of time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU