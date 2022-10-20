JUST IN
Committed to Axis deal; will follow earlier methodology: Max Life CEO
HCL founder Shiv Nadar gets USISPF's Lifetime Achievement Award 2022
AI receives over 73,750 applications for cabin crew, pilots in 2 months
Adani Transmission wins Rs 1,300-cr smart meter deal from Mumbai's BEST
Glenmark Pharma launches drug for diabetic patients with comorbidities
Cash-for-gold lender Muthoot Finance joins trend shunning new dollar debt
MoEF panel nod to RIL's Hazira manufacturing complex's Rs 10k cr expansion
Persistent Systems targets to double revenues to $2 bn in 4 years
Lupin inks pact to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion for $75 mn
Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 cr via public issue of debentures
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Committed to Axis deal; will follow earlier methodology: Max Life CEO
Business Standard

Sebi clears govt proposal to turn Vodafone Idea dues into equity: Report

The govt's stake in Vodafone after the conversion could be more than 30%, says a govt official

Topics
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI | Vodafone Idea

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

vodafone, idea, VI

Market regulator Sebi approved the government's proposal to convert dues of over $1.92 billion by telecom operator Vodafone Idea to equity, two senior government officials said on Thursday.

Last year, India had approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies that allowed them to convert interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.

Among the country's three major telecom players, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries' Jio, the government package was seen as a bailout for Vodafone Idea, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

"SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has approved the government's proposal to come in as a financial investor. This has been communicated to the telecom ministry," one of the officials, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

The government's stake in Vodafone after the conversion could be more than 30%, the official added, which would make it one of the largest shareholders in the company along with UK's Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group.

SEBI has also approved the government's request to classify its shareholding in Vodafone Idea as public float, both the officials said.

The market regulator's guidelines state that only stakes up to 10% can be classified as public shareholding.

The finance and telecom ministries, SEBI and Vodafone Idea did not immediately reply to request for comments.

The government will sell its stake in the telecom operator once it is turned around, one of the officials said.

(1 = 83.1325 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.