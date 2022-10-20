Sebi clears govt proposal to turn Vodafone Idea dues into equity: Report

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea decides to not convert its AGR dues into equity: Report
Vi to lose access to towers if it fails to clear dues, says Indus Towers
Banks unwilling to extend new credit to Voda Idea without promoter funding
Vodafone Idea to take 4-year reprieve on Rs 8,837-crore AGR dues
Vodafone Idea zooms 9% on heavy volumes, hits highest level since May
-
Market regulator Sebi approved the government's proposal to convert dues of over $1.92 billion by telecom operator Vodafone Idea to equity, two senior government officials said on Thursday.
Last year, India had approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies that allowed them to convert interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.
Among the country's three major telecom players, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries' Jio, the government package was seen as a bailout for Vodafone Idea, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.
"SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has approved the government's proposal to come in as a financial investor. This has been communicated to the telecom ministry," one of the officials, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
The government's stake in Vodafone after the conversion could be more than 30%, the official added, which would make it one of the largest shareholders in the company along with UK's Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group.
SEBI has also approved the government's request to classify its shareholding in Vodafone Idea as public float, both the officials said.
The market regulator's guidelines state that only stakes up to 10% can be classified as public shareholding.
The finance and telecom ministries, SEBI and Vodafone Idea did not immediately reply to request for comments.
The government will sell its stake in the telecom operator once it is turned around, one of the officials said.
(1 = 83.1325 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU