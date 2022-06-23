Vodafone Idea defers Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues payment by four years

-
ALSO READ
TTML decides against conversion of interest amount on AGR dues into equity
Looking at 3 telcos' proposals on converting dues into equity: Vaishnaw
Govt plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month, says telecom's CMD
Voda Idea slumps 19% as board approves conversion of govt dues into equity
Govt mandates storage of ISD, satphone, message details, others for 2 yrs
-
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has decided to defer payment of additional adjusted gross revenues of Rs 8,837 crore dues by a period of four years.
The company in a late night filing on June 22, said that the DoT on June 15, has raised adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demand for additional two financial years beyond 2016-17, which were not covered under the Supreme court order on the statutory dues.
Vodafone Idea (VIL) in the filing said that its board of directors "has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the AGR related dues by a period of four years with immediate effect, in accordance with the said DoT Letter. The amount of the AGR related dues as stated in the said DoT Letter is Rs 8,837 crores which is subject to revision on account of disposal of various representations".
The government calculates its share of revenue from telecom operators based on their AGR, which is considered to have been earned by them from the sale of services.
VIL filing said that the DoT has offered the company a moratorium of four years for all AGR related dues up to Financial Year 2018-19, which were not included in Supreme Court order dated September 1, 2022 which can be exercised within a period of 15 days by June 30.
"The said DoT Letter also provides the Company an option for equity conversion of interest dues upfront for these AGR related dues for which a period of 90 days has been provided from the date of the said DoT Letter," VIL said.
The company said the fresh demand of Rs 8,837 crore is subject to revision on account of disposal of various representations, CAG, special audit and any other outcome of litigation and "the final amount to be paid in six equal annual instalments post moratorium period starting from March 31, 2026".
The government has already approved Vodafone Idea's proposal to convert about Rs 16,000 crore interest payment dues of previous AGR moratorium into around 33 per cent stake in the company.
According to official data, telecom operators owe over Rs 1.65 lakh crore to the government in adjusted gross revenue up to financial year 2018-19.
The fresh calculation shows AGR liability on Bharti Airtel was Rs 31,280 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 59,236.63 crore, Reliance Jio Rs 631 crore, BSNL Rs 16,224 crore, MTNL Rs 5,009.1 crore up to financial year 2018-19.
The company in a separate filing said that its board has approved raising of Rs 436.21 crore from Vodafone Group company Euro Pacific Securities through issue of preferential share at a unit price of Rs 10.2 apiece or warrants at the same price.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU