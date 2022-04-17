Seven of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.32 trn in m-cap; Reliance biggest drag

-
ALSO READ
Apple retreats again as valuation tops $3 trillion for second day
Online D2C brands grapple with moment of truth in the valuation game
Multi-cap schemes seen gaining investor favour in recent months
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks
Govt, airlines start discussions to remove cap on passenger fares
-
Seven of the 10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,32,535.79 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst hit.
In the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex tumbled 1,108.25 points or 1.86 per cent.
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Green Energy were the gainers.
Adani Green Energy had on Monday last week entered the list of the top-10 most valued domestic firms.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries plummeted by Rs 43,491.37 crore to reach Rs 17,26,714.05 crore.
The valuation of Infosys dived Rs 27,953.78 crore to Rs 7,35,611.35 crore.
HDFC Bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 27,866.34 crore to Rs 8,12,338.57 crore and that of HDFC tumbled Rs 14,631.11 crore to Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.
The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 9,348.88 crore to stand at Rs 13,39,688.48 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) declined by Rs 7,119.26 crore to Rs 5,05,737.77 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diped by Rs 2,125.05 crore to Rs 4,43,685.79 crore.
In contrast, the new entrant Adani Green Energy added Rs 84,581.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,48,050.99 crore.
ICICI Bank's market capitalisation jumped Rs 5,559.02 crore to Rs 5,29,739.59 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose Rs 1,249.45 crore to Rs 4,61,848.65 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.
Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU