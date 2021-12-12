Shanghai Tesla plant rolls out 400,000 vehicles in first 11 months of 2021

-
Tesla's Shanghai plant had delivered over four lakh vehicles as of November 2021, the US electric car maker said.
Deliveries at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory came in at 413,283 vehicles in the first 11 months of this year, up 242 per cent from the same period last year.
According to the company, it has built more than 1,000 supercharging stations, 8,000 supercharging piles and 700 destination charging stations on the Chinese mainland.
Tesla's made-in-China sedans have been exported to countries including Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway, reports Xinhua news agency.
The current annual production capacity of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has exceeded 450,000 vehicles, with the localisation rate of parts reaching 90 per cent, the company noted, adding that 92 per cent of Tesla's metallic materials of battery cells at the Shanghai plant can be recycled.
Meanwhile, Tesla officially moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.
The electric vehicle company filed an 8-K form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site of its Gigafactory at 13101 Harold Green Road in Austin.
Tesla will continue to operate its electric vehicle factory in Fremont, California, and increase production there by 50 per cent.
