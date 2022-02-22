India has third-largest ecosystem for start-ups: Nasscom Official

-
ALSO READ
Budget sets tone for making India a global hub in tech innovation: Nasscom
Assets under management for ESG funds up 2.5 times in FY21: Nasscom
US: January 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount
IAF chopper crash: Rajnath likely to be apprised of probe team's findings
Nasscom hails GST Council's clarification on 'intermediary services'
-
India has the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups in the world and the number of such firms is growing significantly, an official said on Tuesday.
Nasscom Centre of Excellence for internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) CEO Sanjeev Malhotra said most of the start-ups are on the application side, while a lot of work has also been done in the field of software-aided services.
"The number of start-ups is growing significantly in the country with ten per cent being added every year. There has been significant growth in the number of companies and funding organisations which are attributing to this cause," he said.
But there is a need to build start-ups in areas of core research, Malhotra said.
The centre of excellence is the largest tech innovation ecosystem in the country, comprising start-ups, innovators, enterprises and the government.
More unicorns are in the making in the country, he said, adding that the "funding pattern is getting healthier". In business terms, a unicorn is a privately held start-up company valued at over USD1 billion.
The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has been providing the necessary ecosystem for nurturing start-ups, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU