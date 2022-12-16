JUST IN
Business Standard

IDBI Bank third lender to drag Siti Networks to bankruptcy court

Yet to receive notice from NCLT, firm says; HFDC, IndusInd Bank had filed petitions earlier

Topics
SITI Networks | insolvent companies | NCLT

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

IBC, insolvency, bankruptcy, NCLT, company, firms
Private bank IDBI Bank is the latest among lenders to drag the ailing media sector company for legal action under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Essel Group entity Siti Networks (SNL) on Friday said IDBI Bank had filed an insolvency petition against it before the National Company Law Tribunal. Two other lenders – Housing Finance Development Corporation (HFDC) and IndusInd Bank – had filed petitions against the firm earlier under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:57 IST

