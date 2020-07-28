Skoda Auto India expands online sales platform, offers new features

India on Tuesday announced expansion of its online retail sales platform, which will now include a live consultation suite and contactless virtual product demonstration option with an integrated network of its over 80 dealerships across the country.

The Czech carmaker had rolled out the digital sales platform last year.

The overwhelming response to the facility has prompted the company to broaden its scope, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby securing the health and safety of its employees and customers, India said in a release.

It offers the flexibility to choose a vehicle in a hassle free and convenient manner at the comfort of one's home as the venture supports a robust live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website, and accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers, the company said.

In doing so, Skoda Auto India has integrated its over 80 plus dealership touchpoints pan-India, it said.

"The contactless programme testifies our commitment to use technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

"The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home," he added.

With its latest MySkoda mobile app, the company provides a single window interface between an existing or a prospective customer and the brand.

The app allows customers to locate the nearest dealership facility, book a service appointment at a convenient time frame, access service history, cost calculator, accessories shop and itemized billing record, as well as connect to Skoda customer care, the release said.