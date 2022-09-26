JUST IN
Business Standard

SmallCap World Fund buys nearly 550k Mastek shares worth over Rs 96 cr

Small Cap World Fund acquired software company Mastek Ltd's shares worth over Rs 96 crore through an open market transaction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Small Cap World Fund on Monday acquired software company Mastek Ltd's shares worth over Rs 96 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc purchased 5,49,676 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.82 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,759.97 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 96.74 crore.

Meanwhile, Hornbill Orchid India Fund sold 4,29,086 shares of Mastek.

Shares of Mastek closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 1,731.15 on the BSE.

In a separate transaction, Elevation Capital V FII offloaded shares of KDDL Ltd for over Rs 30 crore through the open market transaction.

Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd sold 3,60,000 shares, amounting to a 2.82 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 850 per scrip, taking the transaction value to Rs 30.60 crore.

Capital One Partners and Axis Securities Ltd picked up 2,00,000 and 1,10,000 shares of the company, respectively.

As of June 2022, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings held a 7.92 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

KDDL shares closed 5.06 per cent up at Rs 920 on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 23:19 IST

`
