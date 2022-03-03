Smartron launches 2nd-gen tbike OneX for B2B segment; price at Rs 38,000

-
ALSO READ
Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch review: Style and substance rolled into one device
Japan's Rakuten forays into India's B2B tech segment, launches new product
-
Technology company Smartron India announced on Thursday the launch of the second-generation e-bike, tbike OneX, priced at Rs 38,000, excluding GST, for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.
The multi-modular, multi-purpose and multi-utility vehicle primarily targets rideshare and delivery markets, comes with a top speed of 25 kmph and over 100 km range with battery swapping and on-board charging options, Smartron said in a statement.
With this launch, the company said it now has five tbike models in its product portfolio.
The tronX platform in conjunction with tbike app and tlock offers a range of customised fleet and rider management features and easy integration into existing IT systems of rideshare and delivery service providers.
"We are delighted to announce the launch of tbike oneX, which is our second-generation multi-purpose ebike.
"It is built on highly successful tbike One and One Pro. While tbike oneX is designed for the rideshare market, we envision it being used for lifestyle, tourism, e-commerce, e-pharmacies, e-groceries, etc," said Smartron founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy.
He also said the company has expanded its target geographies and started exporting tbikes to several countries in Africa, UK/Ireland, Bhutan, and Mexico.
The ebike is completely designed and engineered in India and thus eliminating current supply chain and logistics challenges faced by companies trying to import bikes from China and other countries, Smartron said.
Anoop Nishanth, managing director of Tronx Motors (EV division of Smartron), said: "tbike OneX is a future-ready bike that offers an easy ride experience combined with design sensibilities that adapts to varied cargo requirements.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU